Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady.Check latest rates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol,diesel price today: On high prices of petroleum products, the sources said that petrol and diesel prices would come down as soon as the global situation comes under control.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 45 days on Saturday, 21 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 to April 6.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 45 days on Saturday, 21 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 to April 6.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, despite a sharp jump in prices, the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased in the recent months, government sources said.
Meanwhile, despite a sharp jump in prices, the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased in the recent months, government sources said.
Talking to ANI, a government source said petrol consumption increased by 14 per cent in April when compared with the previous month, while diesel consumption grew by 2 per cent during this period.
Talking to ANI, a government source said petrol consumption increased by 14 per cent in April when compared with the previous month, while diesel consumption grew by 2 per cent during this period.
On high prices of petroleum products, the sources said that petrol and diesel prices would come down as soon as the global situation comes under control.