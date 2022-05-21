Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady.Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady.Check latest rates

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 45 days on Saturday, 21 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 to April 6.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Meanwhile, despite a sharp jump in prices, the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased in the recent months, government sources said.

Talking to ANI, a government source said petrol consumption increased by 14 per cent in April when compared with the previous month, while diesel consumption grew by 2 per cent during this period.

On high prices of petroleum products, the sources said that petrol and diesel prices would come down as soon as the global situation comes under control.

According to the source, India has accelerated bio-fuel mixing and by April 1, 2023 country will have 20 per cent blended fuel at all the petrol pumps.

