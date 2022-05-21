Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady.Check latest rates

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 45 days on Saturday, 21 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.Petrol and diesel prices were hiked 14 times between March 22 to April 6.

