Petrol, diesel prices today: There has been no change in fuel prices ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022
Petrol and diesel prices have remained steady for over a month on Friday, July 1, 2022, as the oil marketing companies (OMC) kept the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel. There has been no change in fuel prices ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities:
The cost of petrol in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67. The cost of petrol in Mumbai is at ₹111.35 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, oil prices sank around 3% on Thursday as OPEC+ confirmed it would only increase output in August as much as previously announced despite tight global supplies, but left the market wondering about future output, according to Reuters. The report further noted that brent crude futures for September delivery fell $3.42, or 3%, to settle at $109.03 per barrel. The August contract, which expires on Thursday, fell $1.45, or 1.3%, to settle at $114.81 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $4.02, or 3.7%, to settle at $105.76 a barrel. The OPEC+ group of producers, including Russia, on Thursday agreed to stick to its output strategy after two days of meetings. The producer club avoided discussing policy from September onwards. Previously, OPEC+ decided to increase output each month by 648,000 barrels per day (bpd) in July and August.
Additionally, the sanctions on Russian oil since Russia's invasion of Ukraine have helped send energy prices soaring, stoking inflation and recession fears. Oil prices fell alongside Wall Street on Thursday. The S&P 500 was set up for its worst first six months since 1970, on concerns that central banks determined to tame inflation will hamper global economic growth. Price declines in the oil market were exacerbated as U.S. traders squared positions ahead of the three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend.
