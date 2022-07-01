The cost of petrol in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre from ₹105.41 per litre before the cut in excise duty, and diesel price stands at ₹89.62 per litre against its earlier price of ₹96.67. The cost of petrol in Mumbai is at ₹111.35 per litre and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre. Petrol price in Chennai stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.

