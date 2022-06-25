Petrol, diesel prices today: The price of petrol in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre as against ₹105.41 per litre prior to the cut in excise duty and the price of diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre from its earlier price of ₹96.67
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices continue to remain steady on Saturday, June 25, 2022, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.
Fuel prices in major cities:
The price of petrol in Delhi today stands at ₹96.72 per litre as against ₹105.41 per litre prior to the cut in excise duty, and the price of diesel stands at ₹89.62 per litre from its earlier price of ₹96.67. While in Mumbai, one litre of petrol costs ₹111.35 and diesel is retailing at ₹97.28 per litre.
In Chennai, petrol price stands at ₹102.63 per litre and diesel price today stands at ₹94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.
Meanwhile, in another development the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said it order to reduce air pollution it has directed NCR states to adopt a standard list of approved fuels that can be used for various purposes.
The standard list of fuels approved by the CAQM include petrol, diesel, hydrogen/methane, natural gas, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) and electricity. The CAQM said heavily polluting fuels like coal, Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Naptha stand banned across the Delhi-NCR region from January 1.
Terming air pollution as a matter of "grave concern", the air quality panel said the standard list of approved fuels will come into force from October 1 for areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are already available and from January 1 for other areas.
"With a view to abate air pollution from emissions arising out of polluting fuels being used for various industrial, vehicular, domestic and miscellaneous purposes in the National Capital Region, the CAQM directed NCR state governments and GNCTD for the adoption of a standard list of fuels in NCR," the panel said in a statement.
The approved fuels for the entire NCR are petrol (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), diesel (BS-VI with 10 ppm sulphur), hydrogen/methane, natural gas (CNG/PNG/LNG); Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) /Propane/Butane, electricity, aviation turbine fuel biofuels.
The list also includes refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for power plants, cement plants, waste to energy plants, firewood/ biomass briquettes for religious purposes, wood/bamboo charcoal for tandoors and grills of hotels/restaurants/banquet halls (with emission channelization/ control system) and open eateries/ dhabas, wood charcoal for cloth ironing, electricity/ CNG/ firewood and biomass briquettes for crematoria, it said.
The panel has also issued a list of fuels permissible for selective industrial applications beyond the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.
The fuels that are approved for selective industrial applications are biomass/ agriculture refuse and pellets/ briquettes - for industrial boilers, power plants, biofuel projects, cement industry, waste to energy plants, etc; biomass pellets/ briquettes is allowed for tandoors and grills in hotels/ restaurants/ banquet halls and for open eateries or dhabas, it said.
