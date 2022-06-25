Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices continue to remain steady on Saturday, June 25, 2022, with the oil marketing companies (OMC) keeping the costs unchanged for petrol and diesel since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022. It is important to note that retail petrol and diesel prices differ from state to state on account of local taxes like VAT or freight charges.

