Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 43 days on Thursday, 19 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.
"About 83 per cent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said on the sidelines of an event here.
"When the price of oil increases in the international market, our companies increase its price," he told reporters when asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.