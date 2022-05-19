Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Latest rates in Delhi and other metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady. Latest rates in Delhi and other metros

Patna, India – March 29, 2022: A fuel station attendant pumps petrol into two wheelers at Petrol Pump at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna, Bihar, India on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked for the seventh time in the last eight days. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 07:53 AM ISTLivemint

  • Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 43 days on Thursday, 19 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rameswar Teli on Wednesday said that prices of petrol and diesel cannot be controlled till India increases production of oil, saying that the country is dependent on international market for its fuel needs.

"About 83 per cent of oil consumed in the country is imported by us. We are dependent on international market, and till we increase our production, its price cannot be controlled," the minister of state for petroleum and natural gas said on the sidelines of an event here.

"When the price of oil increases in the international market, our companies increase its price," he told reporters when asked about the rise in prices of petrol and diesel.

He said, "We are trying to reduce pressure of import on oil. We are also coming out with electric and CNG vehicles and also working on new means."

