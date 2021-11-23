Fuel rates remain unchanged as petrol and diesel prices stay constant on Tuesday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹103.97 and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98/litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.68 and ₹89.79 and ₹101.40 and ₹91.43 respectively in Chennai. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states and Union Territories also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile the Chhattisgarh government on Monday reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel by 2 per cent and on petrol by 1 per cent.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel's office wrote, "Important decisions taken by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the cabinet giving great relief to the people of Chhattisgarh. Big cut in the price of petrol and diesel. VAT on diesel reduced by 2%."

The Chief Minister said that by this move, the state government will incur a loss ₹1,000 crore.

"VAT on petrol reduced by 1 per cent. State Government will bear about ₹1,000 crores loss," the tweet read.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia has urged the states and Union Territories to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel as it will help in increasing air traffic.

Last week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the state cabinet has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by ₹4 and ₹5 respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

