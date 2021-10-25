The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹107.59 a litre and ₹113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
With a hike of ₹0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to ₹107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of ₹0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to ₹96.32 per litre respectively today.
Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. Petrol witnesses a hike of ₹0.34 and costs ₹₹113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by ₹0.38 amounting to ₹₹104.38.
As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹108.11 per litre, while diesel is ₹99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.52 and ₹100.59 per litre respectively.
In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹111.34 per litre and diesel at ₹102.23 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹111.91 and diesel cost ₹105.08 for one litre of diesel.
The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹119.79 a litre and diesel for ₹110.63 per litre.