Prices of petrol and diesel today remained unchanged across the country after witnessing a hike for five consecutive days till Sunday.

The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on 24 October.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of ₹107.59 a litre and ₹113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With a hike of ₹0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to ₹107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of ₹0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to ₹96.32 per litre respectively today.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. Petrol witnesses a hike of ₹0.34 and costs ₹ ₹113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by ₹0.38 amounting to ₹ ₹104.38.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹108.11 per litre, while diesel is ₹99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.52 and ₹100.59 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹111.34 per litre and diesel at ₹102.23 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹111.91 and diesel cost ₹105.08 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for ₹119.79 a litre and diesel for ₹110.63 per litre.

Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by ₹6.4 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by ₹7.70 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by ₹11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by ₹9.14 per litre during this period.

