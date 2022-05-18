This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, as per a price notification of state fuel retailers
One litre of petrol in Gurugram will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 42 days on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, a Delhi government committee tasked with fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis is likely to recommend a proportionate increase in fares with respect to the rise in CNG prices in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday.
Some auto and taxi unions have expressed concerns over the likely increase in fares, saying it will stiffen their competition with cab aggregators who offer rides at subsidized rates, and also shared their concerns with the panel.
Amid rising fuel prices, the Delhi government last month had set up a committee for fare revision of auto-rickshaws and taxis. The committee is likely to finalise its report by the end of this week.
Some members of the government panel have been travelling by taxis and autos for the past two weeks to understand the demands and expectations of drivers.
"For the last 15 days, officials are roaming around in auto-rickshaws and taxis in Delhi to know the demands of the drivers and their expectations from the fare revision exercise.
"This is being done to gain their feedback on the fare revision since they are the major stakeholders," said a source.
The deadline for submission of the report expires this week, the source said, adding that the report will be submitted to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and will then go for cabinet approval.
"The committee is likely to finalise its report in the next two days. There have been two meetings of the committee. It is likely to recommend a proportionate enhancement of fares with respect to the CNG prices. The committee has also taken into account the concerns of autorickshaw unions," the source said.
The Fare Revision Committee is headed by the special commissioner (State Transport Authority). Other members on the panel include deputy commissioner and deputy controller of accounts, two nominated district transport officers and a technical expert.
