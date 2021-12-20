Fuel rates have remained steady as petrol and diesel prices have stayed unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, metro cities Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹95.41 per litre and that of diesel at ₹86.67 per litre. Meanwhile, in the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have remained static at ₹109.98 per litre and ₹94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹104.67 per litre and ₹89.79 per litre and ₹101.40 per litre and ₹91.43 per litre respectively in Chennai. Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Besides in Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹100.58 per litre and diesel at ₹85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹108.20 and diesel cost ₹94.62 for one litre of diesel.

The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das during the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the reduction in excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel will bring about a "durable reduction in inflation" by way of direct effect as well as indirect effect through lower transportation cost.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued directions relating to restrictions on registration and plying of diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles more than 15 years old in the Delhi- NCR (National Capital Region).

All diesel vehicles in Delhi that would complete 10 years on January 1, 2022 will be deregistered to by city government. However, no objection certificate (NOC) would be issued for these vehicles so that they can be re-registered in other places. Also, 10-year-old diesel or 15-year-old petrol vehicles will have the options to be converted to electric ones.

