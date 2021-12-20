The fuel prices across key cities were collectively revised on November 4 after the Central government cut the excise duties on the two key fuels to bring down their retail rates from their record high gains. Besides, the centre also urged states to cut VAT on the two auto fuels. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das during the recent Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said the reduction in excise duty and VAT on petrol and diesel will bring about a "durable reduction in inflation" by way of direct effect as well as indirect effect through lower transportation cost.