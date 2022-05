The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 36 days on Thursday, 12 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.

Cooking gas LPG prices hiked by ₹50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.

Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices were hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on March 22. Since April 2021, prices have risen by ₹190 per cylinder.

Petrol and diesel prices however continue to be on freeze for over a month now. The pause followed rates being hiked by a record ₹10 per litre in a matter of 16 days beginning March 22. Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.