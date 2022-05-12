This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 36 days on Thursday, 12 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Cooking gas LPG prices hiked by ₹50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates.
Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices were hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on March 22. Since April 2021, prices have risen by ₹190 per cylinder.
Petrol and diesel prices however continue to be on freeze for over a month now. The pause followed rates being hiked by a record ₹10 per litre in a matter of 16 days beginning March 22. Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.
