Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check rates in Delhi, other metros

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check rates in Delhi, other metros

1 min read . 09:53 AM IST

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 36 days on Thursday, 12 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Cooking gas LPG prices hiked by 50 per cylinder, the second increase in rates in just over six weeks following the firming of international energy rates. 

Non-subsidised LPG now costs 999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from 949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices were hiked by 50 per cylinder on March 22. Since April 2021, prices have risen by 190 per cylinder. 

Petrol and diesel prices however continue to be on freeze for over a month now. The pause followed rates being hiked by a record 10 per litre in a matter of 16 days beginning March 22. Non-subsidised cooking gas is the one that consumers buy after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders at subsidised or below-market rates.

