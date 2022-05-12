Non-subsidised LPG now costs ₹999.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in the national capital, up from ₹949.50 previously, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the second increase in LPG rates in just over six weeks. Prices were hiked by ₹50 per cylinder on March 22. Since April 2021, prices have risen by ₹190 per cylinder.