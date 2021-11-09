Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for sixth day. Latest rates here

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for sixth day. Latest rates here

07:29 AM IST Livemint

  • Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation

The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Monday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at  103.97 per litre and of diesel at  86.67 per litre.

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have surged to  109.98/litre and  94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost  104.67 and  89.79 and  101.40 and  91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at  100.58 per litre and diesel at  85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at  108.20 and diesel cost  94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

As per the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, following the reduction, 23 states/UTs also undertook a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, the total incidence of taxes on petrol has come down to 50 per cent and that on diesel to 40 per cent following a reduction in excise duty by the central government, and by a slightly higher proportion in states that have also cut local sales tax or VAT on the fuel.

The retail price of petrol and diesel is decided after adding central excise, commission paid to dealers and value-added tax (VAT) to basic oil prices. The basic oil price is the prevailing international benchmark rate plus freight.

While, following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

