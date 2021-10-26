OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for second day, still at all-time high
Prices of petrol and diesel today remained unchanged across the country for the second consecutive day after witnessing a hike for five consecutive days till Sunday.

The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on 24 October.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of 107.59 a litre and 113.46 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

With a hike of 0.35, the price of petrol in the national capital increased to 107.59 per litre. The price of diesel also saw a hike of 0.35 in Delhi thereby amounting to 96.32 per litre respectively today.

Mumbai also reported a surge in fuel prices as compared to yesterday. Petrol witnesses a hike of 0.34 and costs 113.46 per litre, while diesel rates sored by 0.38 amounting to 104.38.

As for Kolkata, the price of petrol is 108.11 per litre, while diesel is 99.43 per litre. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.52 and 100.59 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 111.34 per litre and diesel at 102.23 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 111.91 and diesel cost 105.08 for one litre of diesel.

The costliest fuel was in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan, where petrol comes for 119.79 a litre and diesel for 110.63 per litre.

Petrol price has been hiked on 21 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by 6.4 a litre.

Diesel rates have been increased by 7.70 per litre in 24 hikes since September 24.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 per litre during this period.

