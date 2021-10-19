Prices of petrol and diesel today remained unchanged for the second straight day across the country after witnessing a hike for four consecutive days till Sunday.

The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on 17 October.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were available at ₹105.84 per litre and ₹94.57 per litre respectively which is an all-time high.

In Mumbai, one-litre petrol price is ₹111.77 while the cost of diesel is ₹102.52.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹106.43 per litre and ₹97.68 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹103.01 per litre and ₹98.92 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹109.53 per litre and diesel at ₹100.37 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹110.09 and diesel cost ₹103.08 for one litre of diesel.

Petrol is now at ₹100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals while diesel has touched the 100-mark in over a dozen states. Diesel crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa.

Meanwhile, the rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.

A source told ANI that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas recently raised concerns about the matter of pricing, supply and demand of oils to the major oil-producing countries.

"As crude oil prices rise internationally, the petroleum ministry has called on the energy ministries of many countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Russia and others," the source told ANI.

However, the logjam continues between the Centre and States over the issue of reducing taxes on oil.

"Talks are on with the finance ministry regarding fuel prices. Reduction in taxation on fuel is a matter of the Ministry of Finance and the respective states," the source added.

