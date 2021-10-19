In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were available at ₹105.84 per litre and ₹94.57 per litre respectively which is an all-time high.
In Mumbai, one-litre petrol price is ₹111.77 while the cost of diesel is ₹102.52.
Petrol and diesel have been priced at ₹106.43 per litre and ₹97.68 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost ₹103.01 per litre and ₹98.92 per litre respectively.
In Bengaluru, petrol is available at ₹109.53 per litre and diesel at ₹100.37 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at ₹110.09 and diesel cost ₹103.08 for one litre of diesel.
Petrol is now at ₹100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals while diesel has touched the 100-mark in over a dozen states. Diesel crossed the ₹100-a-litre mark in Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa.
Meanwhile, the rising fuel prices in the country are not going to come down immediately. The central government is in talks with several oil-exporting countries on the issue of supply and demand of oils but there is no possibility of immediate relief in prices.