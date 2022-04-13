This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre
Following a massive surge in fuel costs for several days on end, the prices of petrol and diesel have now remained unchanged for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday, April 13. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol, diesel prices today:
The cost of petrol remains the same in Delhi today at ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
This comes following 14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In the financial capital Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
In a related development, the oil prices declined by about 4% on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on worries that the Covid-19 pandemic will cut demand in China and as International Energy Agency (IEA) countries plan to release record volumes of oil from strategic stocks.
Meanwhile, due to rise in cost of fuels, there has been sharp rise in prices of essential commodities over the past few months coupled with the latest burden of steep hike in fuel rates have made life difficult for almost every section of the society across the country, with people finding it hard to manage their household budget.
While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about ₹10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of the people.
