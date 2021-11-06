OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Latest rates
The petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday across various cities in the country including the national capital Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Currently, the cost of one litre of petrol in Delhi stands at 103.97 per litre and of diesel at 86.67 per litre. 

In the country's financial capital, the petrol and diesel prices have surged to 109.98/litre and 94.14 per litre, respectively.

As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 104.67 and 89.79 and 101.40 and 91.43 respectively in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 100.58 per litre and diesel at 85.01 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 108.20 and diesel cost 94.62 for one litre of diesel.

Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes and cost of transportation.

Meanwhile, following the decision of the Government of India to significantly reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by 5 and 10 respectively, 22 states/UTs have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

However, there are 14 States/UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel, said the ministry. These are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan, it added.

As per the ministry, the most reduction in the Petrol prices has been in UT of Ladakh, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry. The prices of petrol in these UTs/states have come down by 13.43, 13.35 and Rs12.85, respectively, it stated.

According to the ministry, for Diesel, the most reduction has been undertaken by UT of Ladakh, leading to price coming down by 19.61 per litre there, followed by Karnataka and Puducherry.

 

