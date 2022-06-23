Spelling slight relief from several hikes, Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday stayed unchanged across major cities in the country. Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least ₹9.5 and upto ₹7 cheaper. Since then no fluctuations have occurred and oil prices have remained stable for almost a month.

