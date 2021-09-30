Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's pause. Check latest rates

In Mumbai, petrol was being retailed at ₹107.71 per litre. Diesel was being sold at ₹97.52 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi increased by 25 and 30 paise, respectively. Vehicle owners will have to shell out ₹101.64 for a litre of petrol, and ₹89.87 for a litre of diesel in the capital.