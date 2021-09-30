Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's pause. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's pause. Check latest rates

A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car 
1 min read . 30 Sep 2021 Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: Vehicle owners will have to shell out 101.64 for a litre of petrol, and 89.87 for a litre of diesel in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were increased across India on Thursday after a day's pause. Petrol price has been increased by around 25-30 paise whereas diesel prices raised by 28-32 paise per litre, according to price notification by state-run oil companies.

In Mumbai, petrol was being retailed at 107.71 per litre. Diesel was being sold at 97.52 per litre. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi increased by 25 and 30 paise, respectively. Vehicle owners will have to shell out 101.64 for a litre of petrol, and 89.87 for a litre of diesel in the capital.

In Kolkata, petrol is being retailed at 102.17, with an increase of 30 paise. Diesel price also witnessed a hike and is being sold at 92.97 per litre. In Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, petrol comes for 99.36 per litre, and diesel at 94.43 per litre.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Petrol price was increased for the first time in 2 months after July 17. Diesel registered its fifth hike since September 24 when the state-owned oil firms ended a three-week hiatus in rates.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) had on September 24 resumed daily price revision, ending the pause in rates hit since September 5.

The price hike during May-July period pushed petrol prices above the 100-a-litre mark in more than half of the country, while diesel crossed that level in at least three states.

