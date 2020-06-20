Petrol, diesel prices today hiked for 14th day in a row. Check latest rates here

Petrol and diesel prices in India have been hiked today - the 14th consecutive day of price increase that has pushed diesel rates to record highs. Petrol and diesel now costs ₹78.88/litre and ₹77.67/litre respectively in Delhi. The price of petrol today has been increased by ₹0.51 per litre while that of diesel by ₹0.61 a litre. Petrol and diesel prices have increased by ₹7.62/litre and ₹8.28/litre respectively since June 6 in the national capital.

In Kolkata, petrol today retailed at ₹80.62/litre and diesel at ₹73.07, in Mumbai petrol at ₹85.70 and diesel at ₹76.11 and in Chennai diesel at ₹82.27 per litre and petrol at ₹75.29 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol today retailed at ₹80.62/litre and diesel at ₹73.07, in Mumbai petrol at ₹85.70 and diesel at ₹76.11 and in Chennai diesel at ₹82.27 per litre and petrol at ₹75.29 a litre.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

State-run oil marketing companies calculate fuel prices based on a complex algorithm which takes into account the price of Indian basket of crude oil, international benchmark rates of petrol and diesel and the exchange value of US dollar and rupee.

As the international energy market went into a bear mode in March due to coronavirus lockdown, fuel prices were not revised for 82 days from March 17 to June 6.

In between, the government hiked excise duties by a record ₹10 per litre for petrol and ₹13 per litre for diesel. At that time, crude oil rates had dropped to a two-decade low of $20 a barrel. Although global crude prices have almost doubled since then, yet they are way below pre-Covid levels. Besides, several state governments have also hiked VAT.

India's crude oil imports in May fell 22.6% from a year earlier, it's biggest drop since at least 2005, as fuel demand and refinery production was hurt by a country-wide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Crude oil imports fell to 14.61 million tonnes, it's lowest since 2015, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell data showed.

(With Agency Inputs)

