Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at ₹102.14 per litre. The price in Mumbai is ₹108.19 per litre, that is an increase of 24 paise.

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of ₹102.77 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is ₹99.80.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. As of Saturday, diesel will be available for ₹90.47 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is ₹98.16, in Kolkata it is ₹93.57 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at ₹95.02 per litre.

