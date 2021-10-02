Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today hiked for 3rd consecutive day. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today hiked for 3rd consecutive day. Check latest rates

The price in Mumbai is 108.19 per litre, that is an increase of 24 paise.
1 min read . 10:33 AM IST Livemint

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of 102.77 per litre

Prices of petrol and diesel were hiked for the third consecutive day on Saturday across metros, touching a record high in the country.

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at 102.14 per litre. The price in Mumbai is 108.19 per litre, that is an increase of 24 paise.

Kolkata saw the highest surge of 30 paise, which is retailing petrol at the rate of 102.77 per litre while in Chennai the revised price of petrol is 99.80.

Similarly, the price of diesel was hiked by nearly 30 paise. As of Saturday, diesel will be available for 90.47 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the price of diesel is 98.16, in Kolkata it is 93.57 per litre and in Chennai it is selling at 95.02 per litre. 

