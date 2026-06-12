Petrol, diesel prices today: How costly is fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities on June 12

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady on Friday despite soaring energy costs across the globe triggered by US-Israeli war on Iran and the near-closure of the critical waterway- the Strait of Hormuz. Due to surging global crude oil costs, state-run retailers began passing on costs to consumers recover part of massive accumulated losses.

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On 25 May, oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre, marking a cumulative ₹7.5 per litre hike since 15 May. In the last 4 years, the price of petrol and diesel in India are at their highest levels. Over the last two year, fuel prices remained largely frozen, barring a ₹2 per litre cut in March 2024.

Check city-wise petrol prices here:

Check city-wise diesel prices here:

City Diesel Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 95.20 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 99.82 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 97.83 0.00 Chennai ₹ 99.66 +0.10 Gurugram ₹ 95.47 -0.04 Noida ₹ 95.56 0.00 Bengaluru ₹ 98.80 -0.07 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.60 -0.17 Chandigarh ₹ 89.47 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 103.82 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 98.22 +0.05 Lucknow ₹ 95.36 0.00 Patna ₹ 100.20 +0.66 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 104.42 +0.11

India's oil and gas supplies were significantly impacted by the war as 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies used to come from Gulf countries. To reduce crude oil imports and support the agricultural sector, India has accelerated efforts linked with ethanol blending in petrol. Ethanol blending has risen to 20 per cent in ethanol supply year (ESY) 2025-26 from 1.53 per cent in the ESY 2014-15.

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Mumbai residents to get petrol at discounted rates on 14 June On the occasion on Raj Thackeray's 58th birthday on 14 June, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will provide petrol at concessional rate to two-wheeler riders, PTI reported. The party has tied up with 36 petrol pumps across the city to offer petrol at discounted rates on Sunday from 9 am. However, the MNS-funded offer is applicable only in Mumbai.

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Centre restricts bulk industrial petrol, diesel purchases from retail pumps The government issued an order on 11 June restricting industrial, commercial and institutional users from buying petrol and diesel from retail pumps. These curbs will remain effective for up to 90 days.

According to official order, bulk industrial petrol and diesel purchases must be made from bulk sale points. Due to significant difference fuel prices at retail pumps and bulk sale points, an abnormal demand growth was seen in the last few days, especially in diesel prices. Bulk diesel sales are priced at ₹134.50 per litre in Delhi but at retail pumps it costs ₹95.20.

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The difference in pricing arises due to government's policy to modulate retail prices to cushion common man from the spike in fuel prices and to prevent “localised shortages and disruption of essential services.”

"It has been observed in current situation that abnormal increases in sales of Motor Spirit (petrol) and High Speed Diesel (diesel) through Retail Outlets in certain parts of the country are driven by shifting of industrial, commercial and institutional consumers to Retail Outlets owing to the price difference between retail and bulk sale prices," the notification issued by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said.

The Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Temporary Regulation of Supply through Retail Outlets) Order further capped diesel sales at retail outlets to vehicle fuel tanks or Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO)-approved containers, with purchases restricted at 200 litres per customer or vehicle per day.

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