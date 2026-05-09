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Petrol, diesel prices today: How much does fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on 9 May

Petrol prices in India remain dynamic and updated daily at 6 AM based on global crude oil rates, taxes, and currency changes. As of today, rates vary across cities, with Delhi around 94–95/litre and Mumbai near 103/litre, reflecting stable pricing despite global oil volatility.

Livemint
Published9 May 2026, 07:49 AM IST
Petrol is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>87.67.
Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 a litre in the national capital and diesel comes for ₹87.67.(PTI)
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Petrol and diesel prices remained stable on Saturday, unaffected by the global energy crisis, as the government cushioned domestic consumers against price pressures. The disruption to the energy supply chain has triggered a steep rise in fuel prices worldwide.

Oil jumped on Friday following renewed clashes between US and Iranian forces, jeopardising the outlook for a deal to end the 10-week war. Brent rose as much as 2.9% toward $103 a barrel before paring gains

Check petrol prices here:

CityPricePrice Change
New Delhi 94.770.00
Kolkata 105.410.00
Mumbai 103.54+0.04
Chennai 100.84+0.04
Gurgaon 95.51-0.14
Noida 95.48-0.17
Bengaluru 102.920.00
Bhubaneswar 101.16-0.19
Chandigarh 94.300.00
Hyderabad 107.50+0.04
Jaipur 104.91+0.19
Lucknow 94.690.00
Patna 105.230.00
Thiruvananthapuram 107.48+0.15

Check diesel prices here:

Diesel prices across Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru are similarly subject to review as crude benchmarks remain sharply above pre-conflict levels.

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CityPlacePrice Change
New Delhi 87.670.00
Kolkata 92.020.00
Mumbai 90.030.00
Chennai 92.39-0.09
Gurgaon 87.94-0.16
Noida 88.01+0.03
Bangalore 90.990.00
Bhubaneswar 92.74-0.18
Chandigarh 82.450.00
Hyderabad 95.700.00
Jaipur 90.38+0.17
Lucknow 87.810.00
Patna 91.490.00
Thiruvananthapuram 96.48+0.27

Higher global crude prices will show a larger impact on WPI

Since the beginning of the war in West Asia on February 28, crude oil prices have risen significantly, stoking inflation fears. Crude prices soared to a four-year high of $126 per barrel on April 30, from about the $73 level before the war. Brent fell to 97.77 $/Bbl on May 6.

Asked about the impact of higher crude oil prices on wholesale (WPI) and retail (CPI) inflation, Crisil Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi said that since the pass-through of global crude oil prices has not happened to households, the WPI inflation numbers, which also account for imported items, will be higher than the CPI.

Although the government has hiked prices of commercial LPG cylinders, it has not hiked prices of petrol, diesel and domestic LPG to shield consumers from the impact of the West Asia crisis.

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"Higher global crude prices will show a larger impact on WPI in the form of imported goods and raw materials, and less on CPI as the government has been holding pump prices stable. The April print of inflation data will see the number rising, but WPI will be higher than the CPI in April," Joshi said.

(With agency inputs)

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