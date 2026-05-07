Petrol, diesel prices today: How much does fuel refill cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on 7 May

Indian motorists faced a slight but tangible increase at the pump on Thursday, with Mumbai recording a fresh uptick in petrol prices even as the Centre continued efforts to shield domestic consumers from the worst of the global energy shock. Over the past ten days, petrol prices in Mumbai have fluctuated within a narrow band of ₹103.50 to ₹103.54 per litre, reflecting the carefully managed nature of domestic fuel pricing against a backdrop of extreme international volatility.

Mumbai petrol price on 7 May 2026: What you pay at the pump today Today's petrol price in Mumbai stands at ₹103.54 per litre, a marginal increase of four paise compared to Wednesday's rate of ₹103.50. While the movement is modest in isolation, it reflects the sustained pressure building in global energy markets as the Strait of Hormuz blockade enters its third month with no definitive resolution in sight.

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Diesel prices across Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru are similarly subject to review as crude benchmarks remain sharply above pre-conflict levels. Consumers in these cities are advised to check their local fuel station rates, as any revision to the international pricing framework could filter through to pump prices in the days ahead.

CHECK PETROL PRICES ON 7 MAY

City Price Price Change New Delhi ₹ 94.77 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 105.45 +0.04 Mumbai ₹ 103.54 +0.04 Chennai ₹ 100.80 -0.10 Gurgaon ₹ 95.51 -0.14 Noida ₹ 94.88 0.00 Bengaluru ₹ 102.92 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 100.94 -0.41 Chandigarh ₹ 94.30 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 107.46 -0.04 Jaipur ₹ 104.50 +0.02 Lucknow ₹ 94.57 -0.12 Patna ₹ 105.74 +0.51 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 107.48 +0.15

CHECK DIESEL PRICES ON 7 MAY

City Place Price Change New Delhi ₹ 87.67 0.00 Kolkata ₹ 92.02 0.00 Mumbai ₹ 90.03 0.00 Chennai ₹ 92.39 -0.09 Gurgaon ₹ 87.97 -0.13 Noida ₹ 87.98 0.00 Bangalore ₹ 90.99 0.00 Bhubaneswar ₹ 92.52 -0.40 Chandigarh ₹ 82.45 0.00 Hyderabad ₹ 95.70 0.00 Jaipur ₹ 90.01 +0.02 Lucknow ₹ 87.67 -0.14 Patna ₹ 91.97 +0.48 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 96.48 +0.27

Why the Strait of Hormuz blockade is driving fuel prices higher globally The root cause of the current global energy crisis lies in the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil and gas exports ordinarily pass. The route has been largely shut since the end of February following the escalation of the West Asia war, causing severe disruption to international supply chains and sending crude oil prices to multi-year highs.

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The chokepoint currently operates under a double blockade. Iran has moved to obstruct shipping traffic and assert sovereign authority over the passage, while the US Navy has simultaneously barred vessels from calling at or departing Iranian ports in order to restrict the country's oil export revenues. The combination has created one of the most acute energy supply squeezes in recent memory.

Brent crude oil was trading at around $113 per barrel following Monday's gains, representing a decline of 1.10 per cent from the prior session. West Texas Intermediate traded near $96 a barrel, while Brent had closed above $101 in earlier trading this week.

US and Iran assess fresh peace proposal as oil markets stabilise Crude prices steadied this week after plunging seven per cent in a single session, as Washington and Tehran both assessed a new proposal aimed at bringing the Middle East conflict to a close.

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Washington presented Iran with a one-page memorandum of understanding that could lead to the gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a person familiar with the matter. Tehran is expected to respond within days.

President Donald Trump outlined the broad terms of the offer on social media. "The US will end its military campaign and lift its blockade assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption," Trump posted on Wednesday. "If they don't agree, the bombing starts."

The latest proposal followed Trump's decision to suspend what had been described as a short-lived mission to provide safe passage for commercial ships through Hormuz. Substantive negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme, described as a central justification for Washington's decision to initiate the conflict, are expected to be deferred to a later stage of any broader agreement. Nothing has yet been formally concluded, the person familiar with the matter said.

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Trump faces mounting domestic pressure to resolve the crisis as retail energy costs across the US climb and voter concern over affordability intensifies. A scheduled summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on 14 and 15 May has added further diplomatic urgency to the process. China's top diplomat this week urged the swift reopening of Hormuz during a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"President Trump seems very keen to make sure that Iran does not torpedo his summit with Xi," said Will Todman, senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "The US and Iran were never going to agree to a comprehensive deal in a rush, but agreeing to a framework buys them time and some calm."

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US government data released this week showed exports of oil products climbed to a record high in the previous week, with the country emerging as a critical alternative supplier to global markets amid the supply disruption caused by the conflict. Domestic crude inventories fell over the same period.

Indian rupee strengthens as crude retreats from peak levels The Indian rupee posted a recovery on Wednesday, gaining 69 paise to close at 94.49 against the US dollar. The move came as Brent crude prices eased back from their most elevated levels and Trump's remarks raised the possibility of a negotiated settlement with Iran.

Forex traders noted that the Reserve Bank of India has been actively deploying a non-direct strategy to provide support to the currency as it faces sustained downward pressure. Sentiment in currency markets also improved after Trump announced the pause of "Project Freedom," the US naval operation to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

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At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95 against the dollar before dipping to an intraday low of 95.18. It recovered to touch a session high of 94.38 before closing at 94.49 against the greenback, marking a gain of 69 paise from its previous close.

What Indian consumers should watch for in fuel prices this week With global crude remaining elevated and the Hormuz situation unresolved, domestic fuel pricing in India continues to walk a careful line. The Centre's intervention has so far absorbed much of the international shock, but any breakdown in the US-Iran dialogue or fresh escalation in the Gulf could test that buffer further. Motorists across Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru should monitor daily fuel price updates closely as the situation develops.

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