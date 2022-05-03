OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities. Check latest rates
Listen to this article

Fuel rates remained steady on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 as petrol, diesel prices were unchanged, as per the price notification by the state-run fuel retailers.

Petrol price in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel costs 96.67. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol costs 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 120.51 and 104.71 respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

The fuel prices witnessed last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on April 6, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre. Fuel prices are decided based on the international prices, excise duty, state value-added taxes (VAT), and other charges.

Oil held gains above $105 a barrel as investors weighed higher demand for refined products against a slew of lockdowns in major cities in China. Crude climbed for a fifth month in April, marking the longest monthly winning streak since January 2018.

Oil marketing companies like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise petrol and diesel prices across India on a daily basis as fuel prices have been linked with international prices and foreign exchange rates.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout