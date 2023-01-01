Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today January 1: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata

On January 1, 2023, petrol and diesel prices in India have mostly remained unchanged, and prices have remained stable for the past seven months. On May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 per litre across the entire country. In Delhi, the cost of petrol is 96.72 and that of diesel is 89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol costs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai while diesel costs 94.27.

In Kolkata , the cost of petrol is 106.03 and that of diesel is 92.76 a litre, respectively. Petrol costs 102.63 per litre in Chennai while diesel costs 94.24. In Bengaluru, it’s 101.94 for a litre of petrol and 87.89 for a litre of diesel.

Every day at six o'clock, any adjustments to the price of gasoline and diesel go into effect. State-by-state variations in the cost of gasoline and diesel can be attributed to factors like Value Added Tax (VAT), freight costs, local taxes, etc. The daily price revisions made by public sector OMCs like Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are in accordance with foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices.

Here are the petrol and diesel prices of some of the major cities in India, as of January 1, 2023.

CityPetrolDiesel
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Bhubaneswar103.1994.76
Chandigarh96.284.26
Chennai102.6394.24
Gurgaon96.8489.72
Hyderabad109.6697.82
Jaipur109.3994.55
Kolkata106.0392.76
Lucknow96.3389.53
Mumbai106.3194.27
New Delhi96.7289.62
Noida96.5989.76
Patna107.2494.04
Thiruvananthapuram107.7196.52
