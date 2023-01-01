On January 1, 2023, petrol and diesel prices in India have mostly remained unchanged, and prices have remained stable for the past seven months. On May 21, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and on diesel by ₹6 per litre across the entire country. In Delhi, the cost of petrol is ₹96.72 and that of diesel is ₹89.62 a litre, respectively. Petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre in Mumbai while diesel costs ₹94.27.

