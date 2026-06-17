Petrol, diesel prices on June 17: Check fuel cost in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities today

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady today on Wednesday, 17 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to ₹7.5 per litre.

Notably, the price of petrol and diesel in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

US-Iran war hits fuel prices in India The price increase was the fourth in less than two weeks prompted by delayed pass-through due to the war in West Asia even as demand for global crude oil remains high. Close to one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies is transported through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway which is being controlled by Iran.

The US-Iran war has disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the war.

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is optimistic that fuel prices to drop in the coming months and assured that “enough stocks are available” amid the war situation. “Oil prices cannot remain at their current height for a very long time and are expected to fall in the months ahead,” he stated.

Also Read | Crude oil prices near three-month low on Strait of Hormuz reopening

Puri added that additional supplies from Canada and the United States to India, are expected to mitigate some shortage but added that the situation may turn if the war expands, Reuters reported.

Change in petrol and diesel prices Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre.

Overall, OMCs have hiked fuel prices four times since May to temper demand and maintain supply. Petrol costs around 7.8% more, while diesel prices are 8.6% higher, it added.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 17 June (Wednesday) here below:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.87 ₹ 99.65 Gurugram ₹ 102.62 ₹ 95.30 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 110.89 ₹ 98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.51 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 114.24 ₹ 100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

Oil prices drop on hope of supply from Iran Brent crude futures dived below $80 to the lowest since the first week of the US and Iran war in March 2026, according to a Reuters report.

It added that news of increased oil supply in the markets from Iran sent crude prices lower on Wednesday, 17 June. It added that a senior US official said that the country will in its new peace deal with Tehran, waive sanctions on Iranian oil. The move is set to add millions of additional crude oil barrels to global supply.

Further, Bloomberg reported that priced below $80/barrel, crude prices have sunk by over 15% over four days — its longest losing run this year. Meanwhile West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was near $77/barrel.

Cooling prices mean that average gasoline prices in the US have dropped nationwide back toward $4 a gallon, after peaking above $4.56 in May.

The interim pact, which is due to be signed on Friday, 19 June, offers Iran financial incentives such as the right to sell its oil immediately, it added.