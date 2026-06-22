Petrol, diesel prices on June 22: Check fuel cost in Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and other cities today

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady today on Monday, 22 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to ₹7.5 per litre.

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Notably, the price of petrol and diesel in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

US-Iran war hits fuel prices in India The price increase was the fourth in less than two weeks prompted by delayed pass-through due to the war in West Asia even as demand for global crude oil remains high. Close to one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies is transported through the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway which is being controlled by Iran.

The US-Iran war has disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the war.

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Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last month said he is optimistic that fuel prices to drop in the coming months and assured that “enough stocks are available” amid the war situation. “Oil prices cannot remain at their current height for a very long time and are expected to fall in the months ahead,” he stated.

Puri added that additional supplies from Canada and the United States to India, are expected to mitigate some shortage but added that the situation may turn if the war expands, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, India's shipping minister said on Saturday that three Indian-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 metric tons of oil had safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz, which handles about a fifth of global oil supply.

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Change in petrol and diesel prices Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre.

Overall, OMCs have hiked fuel prices four times since May to temper demand and maintain supply. Petrol costs around 7.8% more, while diesel prices are 8.6% higher, it added.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 22 June (Monday) here below:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.87 ₹ 99.65 Gurugram ₹ 102.62 ₹ 95.30 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 110.89 ₹ 98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.51 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 114.24 ₹ 100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

Oil prices dip amid progress in US-Iran peace deal Price of oil has slipped after indications that peace talks between the US and Iran are progressing forward after a “rocky start” following US President Donald Trump's threat against Tehran, Bloomberg reported today.

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As per the report both parties have agreed to having a final deal in 60 days, with technical details to be discussed through the week, a statement from Pakistan and Qatar noted. Mediation is ongoing in Switzerland, it added.

Brent crude slipped below $80 a barrel, reversing an earlier gain of as much as 2.2%, while West Texas Intermediate was around $76.

The Strait of Hormuz fully reopening under the finalised US-Iran peace deal is expected to release around 80 million barrels of crude to the global markets. This combined with reduction in purchases by top importer China, and the increased supply could likely overwhelm refiners, the report added.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn