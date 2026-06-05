Petrol, diesel prices on June 5: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady on Friday, 5 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than ₹2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to ₹7.5 per litre.

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Fuel prices in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a ₹2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

West Asia war impacts fuel prices in India This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Change in petrol and diesel prices Petrol prices rose by ₹2.61/litre and diesel by ₹2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

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In Delhi, petrol prices rose to ₹102.12/litre from ₹99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to ₹95.20/litre from ₹92.49/litre.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 5 June (Friday) here below:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹ 102.12 ₹ 95.20 Kolkata ₹ 113.51 ₹ 99.82 Mumbai ₹ 111.21 ₹ 97.83 Chennai ₹ 107.87 ₹ 99.65 Gurugram ₹ 102.62 ₹ 95.30 Noida ₹ 101.96 ₹ 95.44 Bengaluru ₹ 110.89 ₹ 98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹ 108.97 ₹ 100.68 Chandigarh ₹ 101.51 ₹ 89.47 Hyderabad ₹ 115.69 ₹ 103.82 Jaipur ₹ 112.66 ₹ 97.78 Lucknow ₹ 101.89 ₹ 95.36 Patna ₹ 114.24 ₹ 100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹ 115.49 ₹ 104.40

US-Iran peace deal uncertain, experts flag oil supply concerns In the global markets, oil prices have seen little fluctuation amid concerns over uncertainty that the United States and Iran will reach a peace deal soon, even as the Israel and Lebanon ceasefire proposal failed, Reuters reported today.

Following sharp declines in the previous session, down 2.84%, Brent crude futures fell 21 cents, or 0.22%, to $95.24 a barrel by 0003 GMT, the report added.

Further, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $92.94 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.11%, following a 3.1% loss on Thursday.

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Both contracts are set to post their first weekly gain in three weeks, with WTI up more than 6%, after fighting flared up in the Middle East and as the Strait of Hormuz remains a slow passage. The vital waterway transports around a fifth of the world's oil supplies. The report added that analysts have flagged falling oil inventories noting that global oil prices could see a spike in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, OPEC is sticking to its oil demand growth forecast of 1.2 million barrels per day for this year, Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said yesterday, despite the war in West Asia and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn