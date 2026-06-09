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Petrol, diesel prices on June 9: Check fuel cost in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities today

Fuel prices were unchanged today on Tuesday, 9 June. The last fuel price hike was on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked both petrol and diesel prices by more than 2.50 per litre.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated9 Jun 2026, 07:24 AM IST
Fuel prices remained steady today on Tuesday, 9 June. OMCs last hiked prices on 25 May, when both petrol and diesel cost rose over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50/litre.
Fuel prices remained steady today on Tuesday, 9 June. OMCs last hiked prices on 25 May, when both petrol and diesel cost rose over ₹2.50/litre. (AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh / File)
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Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel prices were steady on Tuesday, 9 June, following the last price hikes on Monday, 25 May, when oil marketing companies (OMCs) increased the cost of both petrol and diesel by more than 2.50 per litre. Notably, the cumulative price hikes since 15 May have increased fuel costs of close to 7.5 per litre.

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Fuel prices in India are at their highest levels since May 2022 after remaining largely frozen for more than two years, barring a 2-per-litre cut in March 2024.

West Asia war impacts fuel prices in India

This is because the last increase was the fourth such move in less than two weeks, on the back of a delayed pass-through amid soaring global crude oil prices due to the war in West Asia.

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The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were disrupted due to the three-month-long conflict.

Change in petrol and diesel prices

Petrol prices rose by 2.61/litre and diesel by 2.71/litre on 25 May in their fourth such increase.

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In Delhi, petrol prices rose to 102.12/litre from 99.51/litre, while diesel climbed to 95.20/litre from 92.49/litre.

Check full city-wise petrol and diesel price list

Check full list of petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities today, on 9 June (Tuesday) here below:

CityPetrol PriceDiesel Price
New Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Chennai 107.87 99.65
Gurugram 102.62 95.30
Noida 101.96 95.44
Bengaluru 110.89 98.80
Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68
Chandigarh 101.51 89.47
Hyderabad 115.69 103.82
Jaipur 112.66 97.78
Lucknow 101.89 95.36
Patna 114.24 100.20
Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Fuel prices expected to drop: Minister Hardeep Puri

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told CNN-News18 that he expects fuel prices to drop in the coming months as “enough stocks are available” amid the war situation. "Oil prices cannot remain at their current height for "a very long time" and are expected to fall in the months ahead," according to the minister.

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He added that additional supplies from Canada and the United States are expected to mitigate some shortage but added that the situation may turn if the war expands, Reuters reported. He added that India has oil and gas reserves to last 76-80 days. Before the war, India imported over 40% of crude and nearly 90% of its cooking LPG supplies. 

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OMCs have hiked fuel prices four times since May to temper demand and maintain supply. Petrol costs around 7.8% more, while diesel prices is 8.6% higher, it added.

Globally, oil has surged 40% to about $100/barrel since the war impacted access to the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted shipments. Around one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supplies were transported through the vital waterway.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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