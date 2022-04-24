Petrol, diesel prices today: Know fuel rates in Delhi,Mumbai and other metros

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 18 days on Sunday, 24 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, the three fuel retailers kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for a record 137-days between November 2021 and March 2022 despite a nearly USD 27 per barrel rise in crude oil prices. The three companies raised the rates by ₹10 per litre over 16 days beginning March 22 before again hitting a pause button.
"Gasoline (petrol) and gasoil (diesel) retail prices in India, and consequently the marketing margins of the oil-marketing companies (OMCs), should remain aligned with the movement in crude oil prices over the long term, notwithstanding sporadic periods of constant retail prices amidst heightened volatility in oil prices," Fitch said in a note.
