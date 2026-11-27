Petrol and diesel prices remained largely stable across major cities on Friday, November 27, even as crude oil prices headed for their first weekly gain this month amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In Noida, petrol prices increased by ₹0.16 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel rates rose by ₹0.12 to ₹95.56 per litre, according to Goodreturns data.

In Delhi, petrol was priced at ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel retailed at ₹95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol cost ₹111.21 per litre and diesel ₹97.83 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol was priced at ₹113.51 per litre and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre. Meanwhile, Chennai recorded petrol prices of ₹107.76 per litre and diesel rates of ₹99.55 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in major Indian cities on November 27

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 102.12 95.56 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23 Jaipur 113.19 98.25 Lucknow 102.23 95.71 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Why are crude oil prices rising? Oil prices are heading for their first weekly gain this month as attacks on energy infrastructure and tankers in the Middle East have raised concerns about an escalation in hostilities, according to a Bloomberg report.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to nearly $85 per barrel, while Brent crude closed below $97 in the previous session.

Tehran-backed Houthi militants attacked Saudi Arabia's Jazan refinery on the Red Sea, temporarily halting some operations. The attack came after the group targeted the Ras Tanura oil hub in the Persian Gulf earlier this week.

Concerns over shipping routes have also persisted. A tanker was struck in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations, following unconfirmed Iranian claims that other vessels had hit mines.

However, increased traffic through the waterway this month has helped keep oil prices in check.

Despite the recent recovery, Brent crude is down nearly a fifth this month following a revival in Middle Eastern exports. The International Energy Agency expects this to push the oil market into a surplus this quarter.

Oil-product markets have also seen some relief, with diesel futures in Europe and pump prices in the US declining. Diesel had rallied more sharply than crude oil amid disruptions linked to the US-Iran war and escalating Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries.

Traders will also be watching Sunday's OPEC meeting, where the group is expected to discuss its supply strategy for 2027. The alliance is considering maintaining its existing output quotas through January, even as members remain divided over their sustainable production capacities.

What has the Centre said about fuel prices? On Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies had shielded Indian consumers from global fuel price shocks, with domestic retail prices remaining largely stable despite international crises.

Inspecting petrol pumps in Indore on Sunday, the Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh said the Centre had reduced excise duty three times -- in November 2021, May 2022 and on March 10, 2026 -- limiting the increase in domestic fuel prices to "around seven per cent against a 50-70 per cent surge globally".