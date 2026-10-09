Petrol, diesel prices today, October 9: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and more

Petrol, diesel prices today, October 9: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 9, even as international crude oil markets witnessed volatility amid escalating geopolitical tensions. State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept retail fuel rates steady, while elevated crude prices continue to put pressure on their marketing margins.

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The Indian Crude Oil Basket is priced at $120.34 per barrel, while Brent crude is trading at around $103.50 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at approximately $90.95 per barrel, according to the figures provided.

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and other major cities.

City Petrol ( ₹ /litre) Diesel ( ₹ /litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurgaon 102.97 95.64 Noida 101.96 95.44 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Bhubaneswar 108.97 100.68 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23 Jaipur 112.66 98.25 Lucknow 101.86 95.36 Patna 113.37 99.36 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Petrol and diesel prices today in major cities Petrol in Mumbai is priced at ₹111.21 per litre, while diesel costs ₹97.83 per litre. In Delhi, petrol is retailing at ₹102.12 per litre and diesel at ₹95.20 per litre.

Crude oil prices today: Middle East tensions keep markets volatile

International crude oil prices remained volatile on October 9 amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and reports that the US was considering large-scale military operations in Iran over the coming weeks.

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Brent crude futures for December delivery fell 0.77% to $103

.50 per barrel, while US WTI futures for November delivery declined 0.64% to around $90.90 per barrel, according to the figures provided.

Crude prices had climbed above $100 per barrel earlier in the week amid concerns over potential supply disruptions following attacks in Saudi Arabia and a storm threatening oil production in the US Gulf.

Elevated crude prices are a concern for India, which relies heavily on imported oil to meet its energy requirements. A prolonged increase in international prices could raise the country's oil import bill and put further pressure on fuel retailers.

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Why petrol and diesel prices matter Retail fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, freight and refining costs, and central and state taxes.

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State-run oil marketing companies revise petrol and diesel prices daily, although retail rates can remain unchanged for extended periods. Differences in state-level taxes and local levies also mean that consumers pay different prices across cities.

ICRA has flagged negative marketing margins for oil marketing companies on petrol and diesel, according to the information provided. If crude oil prices remain elevated while retail rates stay unchanged, the pressure on OMCs' margins could persist.

What unchanged fuel prices mean for consumers For motorists, unchanged retail rates mean no immediate increase in the cost of filling up their vehicles. However, the outlook remains sensitive to movements in international crude oil prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate.

A weaker rupee makes crude oil imports more expensive, while a sustained rise in global oil prices can increase procurement costs for Indian fuel retailers. Whether these pressures translate into higher retail prices will depend on pricing decisions and the broader market environment.

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Consumers should check the latest city-specific rates before refuelling, as local taxes and levies can lead to differences in petrol and diesel prices even within the same state.

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