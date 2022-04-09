This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the third consecutive day on Saturday, 9 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
There has been14 increases in prices in 18 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
A total of 14 increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹10.00 per litre.
In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by ₹10 per litre each.
Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by 80 paise a litre each for five straight days, totalling ₹4 per litre - a record increase for any five days since the start of daily price revision in June 2017.
The ₹10 a litre increase in rates in just over a fortnight too is the highest ever any equivalent period in two decades, according to price information available from state-owned fuel retailers.
Petrol prices have surged past ₹100 a litre mark in all major cities across the country while diesel is above that level in several places in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Meanwhile, the prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country have been rising, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man.
The hike in the price of fruits and vegetables comes as the country is witnessing a surge in fuel prices, including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).
