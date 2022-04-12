This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel price today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, 12 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Oil prices fell about 4% on Monday, with Brent crude tumbling below $100 a barrel on worries that the COVID-19 pandemic will cut demand in China and as International Energy Agency (IEA) countries plan to release record volumes of oil from strategic stocks.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at its lowest since Feb. 25, the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."
Brent futures fell $4.30, or 4.2%, to settle at $98.48 a barrel, while WTI crude fell $3.97, or 4.0%, to settle at $94.29. It was the lowest close for Brent since March 16.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Sharp rise in prices of essential commodities over the past few months and the latest burden of steep hike in fuel rates have made life difficult for almost every section of the society across the country, as people say they are finding it hard to manage their household budget.
While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about ₹10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.
*With inputs from agencies
