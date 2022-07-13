Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady for nearly two months.Check latest rates2 min read . 07:53 AM IST
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Wednesday, 13 July. It is nearly for the last two months that the fuel rates have remained unchanged after the central government had reduced excise duty on ful products.
Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter. There has been no change in the rates of petrol and diesel in the country since May 21, even amidst the volatility in the prices of crude oil in the international market.
Petrol and diesel prices in all four metros:
In Delhi petrol is available at ₹96.72 and diesel ₹89.62 per liter
In Mumbai petrol is available at ₹111.35 and diesel ₹97.28 per liter
In Chennai petrol is available at ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 per liter
In Kolkata petrol is available at ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
In Bengaluru petrol is available at Rs101.94 and diesel at ₹87.89 per litre
In Hyderabad petrol is available at Rs109.66 and diesel at ₹97.82 per litre.
In India, the cheapest petrol and diesel is available in Port Blair. The price of petrol is ₹84.10 and the price of diesel is ₹79.74 per liter.
Meanwhile, oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Wednesday as U.S. inventory data showed buildups in crude oil and refined products amid rising fears of a global economic slowdown.
Brent crude futures dropped 68 cents, or 0.7%, to $98.81 a barrel at 0002 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declined 72 cents, or 0.8%, at $95.12, also the lowest in three months.
Investors have sold oil positions on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes to stem inflation will spur an economic downturn that will hit oil demand. Prices fell by more than 7% in the prior session amid volatile trading.
Renewed COVID-19 travel curbs in China also weighed on the market. Multiple cities in the world's second-biggest economy have adopted fresh restrictions, from business shutdowns to broader lockdowns, in an effort to rein in new infections from a highly infectious subvariant of the virus.
