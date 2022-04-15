Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for ninth straight day

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel prices today: Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, 15 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the ninth consecutive day on Friday, 15 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Oil prices settled higher on Thursday after an early decline as investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports. Brent futures settled up $2.92, or 2.68%, at $111.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures closed $2.70 or 2.59% higher at $106.95 a barrel.
Oil prices settled higher on Thursday after an early decline as investors covered short positions ahead of the long weekend and on news that the European Union might phase in a ban on Russian oil imports. Brent futures settled up $2.92, or 2.68%, at $111.70 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures closed $2.70 or 2.59% higher at $106.95 a barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at its lowest since Feb. 25, the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed at its lowest since Feb. 25, the day after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, an action Moscow calls a "special military operation."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Brent futures fell $4.30, or 4.2%, to settle at $98.48 a barrel, while WTI crude fell $3.97, or 4.0%, to settle at $94.29. It was the lowest close for Brent since March 16.
Brent futures fell $4.30, or 4.2%, to settle at $98.48 a barrel, while WTI crude fell $3.97, or 4.0%, to settle at $94.29. It was the lowest close for Brent since March 16.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
Also, prices of CNG in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by ₹2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by ₹4.25 per unit to record levels on the back of surge in raw material cost.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Also, prices of CNG in the national capital on Thursday were hiked by ₹2.50 per kg and that of piped cooking gas by ₹4.25 per unit to record levels on the back of surge in raw material cost.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs ₹71.61 per kg, up from ₹69.11 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.
CNG in the national capital territory of Delhi now costs ₹71.61 per kg, up from ₹69.11 per kg, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital and adjoining cities.
This is the third price hike this month and the 11th since March 7.
This is the third price hike this month and the 11th since March 7.
While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about ₹10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about ₹10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.