Petrol, diesel prices today: Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter
Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Wednesday, June 15. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is ₹ 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for ₹ 89.62 a liter.
In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.
Rate of petrol, diesel in various cities:
Petrol in Lucknow ₹96.57 and diesel ₹89.76 per liter
Petrol in Patna ₹107.24 a liter and diesel ₹94.04
Petrol in Bhopal ₹108.65 and diesel ₹93.90 per liter
Petrol in Port Blair ₹84.10 and diesel ₹79.74 per liter
Petrol in Delhi ₹96.72 and diesel ₹89.62 per liter
Petrol in Mumbai ₹111.35 and diesel ₹97.28 per liter
Petrol in Kolkata ₹106.03 and diesel ₹92.76 per liter
Petrol in Chennai ₹102.63 and diesel ₹94.24 a liter.
Meanwhile, Oil prices in the international market settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike.
Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points.
Brent crude futures settled down $1.10, or 0.9%, to $121.17 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2, or 0.7%, to settle at $118.93 a barrel
"This fear of an even greater basis point hike is driving down equities and oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
Oil prices were pressured by reports that U.S. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden plans to introduce legislation setting a 21% surtax on oil company profits considered excessive, an aide told Reuters.
The bill would apply a 21% additional tax on excess profits of oil and gas companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, the aide said.
