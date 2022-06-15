Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for more than 3 weeks. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for more than 3 weeks. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for 89.62 a liter.
2 min read . 10:25 AM ISTLivemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for 89.62 a liter

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Wednesday, June 15. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for 89.62 a liter.

Oil marketing companies(OMCs) have released new rates of petrol-diesel for today i.e. Wednesday, June 15. Today petrol is being sold at at Indian Oil's petrol pumps in Delhi is 96.72 liter and diesel is being sold for 89.62 a liter.

In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.

In a big relief to the common man, the Central Government had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs.8 and Rs.6 per liter respectively, so that the price of petrol and diesel will be at least Rs.9.5 and upto Rs.7 cheaper to the common man. Since then, oil prices have remained stable for the last 23 days.

Rate of petrol, diesel in various cities:

Petrol in Lucknow 96.57 and diesel 89.76 per liter

Rate of petrol, diesel in various cities:

Petrol in Lucknow 96.57 and diesel 89.76 per liter

Petrol in Patna 107.24 a liter and diesel 94.04

Petrol in Patna 107.24 a liter and diesel 94.04

Petrol in Bhopal 108.65 and diesel 93.90 per liter

Petrol in Bhopal 108.65 and diesel 93.90 per liter

Petrol in Port Blair 84.10 and diesel 79.74 per liter

Petrol in Port Blair 84.10 and diesel 79.74 per liter

Petrol in Delhi 96.72 and diesel 89.62 per liter

Petrol in Delhi 96.72 and diesel 89.62 per liter

Petrol in Mumbai 111.35 and diesel 97.28 per liter

Petrol in Mumbai 111.35 and diesel 97.28 per liter

Petrol in Kolkata 106.03 and diesel 92.76 per liter

Petrol in Kolkata 106.03 and diesel 92.76 per liter

Petrol in Chennai 102.63 and diesel 94.24 a liter.

Petrol in Chennai 102.63 and diesel 94.24 a liter.

Meanwhile, Oil prices in the international market settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike.

Meanwhile, Oil prices in the international market settled lower on Tuesday on fears the U.S. Federal Reserve will surprise markets with a higher-than-expected interest rate hike.

Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points.

Most Fed watchers had expected the U.S. central bank to hike rates by 50 basis points at its meeting on Wednesday. But after Friday's surprisingly strong consumer price index (CPI) data for May, more expect a rate hike of 75 basis points.

Brent crude futures settled down $1.10, or 0.9%, to $121.17 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2, or 0.7%, to settle at $118.93 a barrel

Brent crude futures settled down $1.10, or 0.9%, to $121.17 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2, or 0.7%, to settle at $118.93 a barrel

"This fear of an even greater basis point hike is driving down equities and oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

"This fear of an even greater basis point hike is driving down equities and oil," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Oil prices were pressured by reports that U.S. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden plans to introduce legislation setting a 21% surtax on oil company profits considered excessive, an aide told Reuters.

Oil prices were pressured by reports that U.S. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden plans to introduce legislation setting a 21% surtax on oil company profits considered excessive, an aide told Reuters.

The bill would apply a 21% additional tax on excess profits of oil and gas companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, the aide said.

The bill would apply a 21% additional tax on excess profits of oil and gas companies with more than $1 billion in annual revenue, the aide said.