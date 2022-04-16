OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 10 straight day
Listen to this article

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, 16 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Union government has been appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers.

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about 10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.

*With inputs from agencies

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout