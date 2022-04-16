The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, 16 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.

There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost ₹120.51 and diesel ₹104.77 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Union government has been appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers.

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about ₹10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.

