Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 10 straight day

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 10 straight day

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.
1 min read . 07:24 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, 16 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, 16 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively.

There has been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Union government has been appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers.

Meanwhile, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Union government has been appealing to states to cut VAT on petrol and diesel for giving relief to consumers.

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about 10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.

While the prices of vegetables and several other food items have gone through the roof, the rates of petrol and diesel have increased by about 10 per litre each in the past one month. Besides, the prices of other petroleum products, including cooking gas, have also witnessed a rise in the past few days, adding to the woes of a household.

*With inputs from agencies

*With inputs from agencies