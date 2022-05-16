Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: No change in fuel rates. Check rates in 4 metros

1 min read . 07:13 AM IST Livemint

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 40 days on Monday, 16 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Meanwhile, Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $4.36 to $110.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $4.10 to $111.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 17 cents to $3.96 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $7.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Also, crude oil prices on Friday rose by 87 to 8,261 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by 87 or 1.06 per cent at 8,261 per barrel in 5,601 lots.

Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.46 per cent at USD 106.62 per barrel, and Brent crude traded 0.74 per cent higher at USD 108.25 per barrel in New York.

*With inputs from agencies

