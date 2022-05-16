Petrol, diesel prices today: No change in fuel rates. Check rates in 4 metros

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 .
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 40 days on Monday, 16 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to ₹10 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi costs ₹105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs ₹96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.86 and ₹97.10 for one litre of diesel.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.85 and ₹100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹115.12 and diesel is ₹99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.79.
Meanwhile, Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $4.36 to $110.49 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $4.10 to $111.55 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 17 cents to $3.96 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $3.92 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $7.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Also, crude oil prices on Friday rose by ₹87 to ₹8,261 per barrel as participants widened positions on a firm spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for May delivery traded higher by ₹87 or 1.06 per cent at ₹8,261 per barrel in 5,601 lots.
Analysts said the raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.