Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged for 11 straight day
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the eleventh consecutive day on Sunday, 17 April. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April,Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates will cost 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

There have been14 increases in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In Mumbai, one litre of petrol will cost 120.51 and diesel 104.77 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Jet fuel prices on Saturday were hiked by a marginal 0.2 per cent -- the eighth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) -- the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly -- was hiked by 277.5 per kilolitre, or 0.2 per cent, to 1,13,202.33 per kl ( 113.2 per litre) in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

