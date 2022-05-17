Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady for nearly six weeks. Latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain steady for nearly six weeks. Latest rates

Petrol sales grew 14 per cent during the first half of May when compared with the same period in the preceding month, while diesel demand rose 1.8 per cent.
1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel price today: In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the last 41 days on Tueday, 17 May. Petrol and diesel prices were last hiked by 80 paise a litre each on 6 April, Wednesday, taking the total increase in rates in 16 days to 10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi costs 105.41 per litre while diesel rates costs 96.67, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.86 and 97.10 for one litre of diesel.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.85 and 100.94 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 115.12 and diesel is 99.83 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.79.

India's petrol and diesel consumption jumped in May as pick up in the economic activity as well as the start of the harvesting season aided the return of demand, a preliminary industry data showed on Monday.

Petrol sales grew 14 per cent during the first half of May when compared with the same period in the preceding month, while diesel demand rose 1.8 per cent. Cooking gas LPG, which last month saw consumption declining because of high prices, posted a 2.8 per cent rise in sales during May 1-15.

Petrol sales by state-owned fuel retailers, which control roughly 90 per cent of the market, at 1.28 million tonnes during May 1-15 were 59.7 per cent higher than the same period last year and 16.3 per cent higher than the period in 2019, preliminary industry data showed.

