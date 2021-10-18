Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check latest rates

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
2 min read . 07:10 AM IST Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on 17 October

Prices of petrol and diesel today remained unchanged across the country after witnessing a hike for four consecutive days till Sunday.

The last revision in fuel prices was done by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on 17 October.

In Delhi, petrol and diesel prices were available at 105.84 per litre and 94.57 per litre respectively. 

In Mumbai, one litre petrol price is 111.77 while the cost of diesel is 102.52.

Petrol and diesel have been priced at 106.43 per litre and 97.68 per litre respectively in West Bengal's Kolkata. In Chennai, petrol and diesel cost 103.01 per litre and 98.92 per litre respectively.

In Bengaluru, petrol is available at 109.53 per litre and diesel at 100.37 and in Hyderabad, one litre of petrol is now available at 110.09 and diesel cost 103.08 for one litre of diesel.

petrol is now at 100-a-litre mark or more in all state capitals while diesel has touched the 100-mark in over a dozen states. Diesel crossed the 100-a-litre mark in Bengaluru, Daman and Silvassa.

Petrol used in two-wheelers and cars now costs 33 per cent more than the price at which aviation turbine fuel (ATF) is sold to airlines. ATF in Delhi costs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or 79 per litre.

The costliest fuel is in the border town of Ganganagar in Rajasthan where petrol comes for 117.86 a litre and diesel for 105.95.

Since ending of a three-week long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 16th increase in petrol price and the 19th time that diesel rates have gone up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in over a dozen states/UT including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Ladakh.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.8 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

Since then, diesel rates have gone up by 5.95 per litre and petrol price has increased by 4.65.

Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. Diesel rate had gone up by 9.14 during this period.

