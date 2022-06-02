Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remains steady for nearly two weeks. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices: In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT.
2 min read . 10:02 AM ISTLivemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The prices of petrol and diesel remained steady on Thursday for nearly two weeks since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel.

The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 96.72 per litre while cost of diesel is 89.62, as per the data available on Indian Oil Corporation website. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, petrol currently costs 111.35, while diesel is retailing at 97.28, following the reduction of excise duty and VAT. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89.

ajor oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia hold talks Thursday on whether to adjust output, hard on the heels of an EU ban on Russian oil imports.

Analysts had expected OPEC producers to likely stick to their policy of only increasing output modestly, as they have done since May 2021.

However, a Wall Street Journal report on Monday that said OPEC was considering suspending Russia from the output deal has sown doubts.

"Such a move would effectively bring a premature end to the group's supply agreement and pave the way for an unrestricted increase in output," Stephen Brennock, an analyst at PVM Energy, said.

The 13 members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, chaired by Saudi Arabia, and their 10 partners, led by Russia, drastically slashed output in 2020 as demand slumped because of the coronavirus pandemic and worldwide lockdowns.

They have increased output modestly to the tune of around 400,000 barrels per day each month since last year, resisting pressure by top consumers, including the United States, to open the taps wider.

The expectation was that output would increase by another 432,000 barrels per day in July.

