The excise duty cuts along with ₹5 cut on petrol and ₹10 reduction on diesel effected from November 4, 2021, rolls back the ₹13 per litre and ₹16 per litre increase in taxes on petrol and diesel, respectively, effected between March 2020 and May 2020 to avoid passing on to consumers the sharp fall in international oil prices. The excise duty hikes of 2020 had taken central taxes on petrol to their highest level of ₹32.9 per litre and that on diesel to ₹31.8 a litre. After the latest excise cut, the incidence of central tax on petrol will come down to ₹19.9 a litre and that on diesel to ₹15.8 per litre.