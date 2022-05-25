Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain unchanged. Check latest rates

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and VAT one litre of petrol will cost ₹111.35 and a litre of diesel ₹97.28. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹102.65 and ₹94.24 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹106.03 and diesel is ₹92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹87.89. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹97.81 and ₹90.05 for one litre of diesel.