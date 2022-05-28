OPEN APP
Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates remain constant. Check latest rates
The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for a week on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a cut in excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre, and 6 rupees per litre on diesel on 21 May.

The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of 9.5 a litre on petrol in Delhi and 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies. Petrol price in Delhi from today, when the excise cuts become effective, will cost 96.72 a litre as against 105.41 a litre currently while diesel will cost 89.62 a litre as opposed to 96.67 now.

The Maharashtra administration on Sunday slashed the Value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. VAT on petrol has been slashed by 2.08 per litre and 1.44 per litre has been reduced on diesel.

In Mumbai after the reduction of excise duty and VAT one litre of petrol will cost 111.35 and a litre of diesel 97.28. In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 102.65 and 94.24 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 106.03 and diesel is 92.76 . In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 101.94 and one litre of diesel will cost 87.89. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 97.81 and 90.05 for one litre of diesel.

The central government imposes excise duty on petrol. Similarly, the state govt levies VAT ad valorem on fuel. VAT on petrol varies with each state. As centre has reduced the excise duty on diesel and petrol, the VAT automatically gets reduced.

Oil posted a fifth straight weekly gain to close at the highest since early March on continued signs of tight fuel inventories as Americans head into summer driving season.

West Texas Intermediate settled above $115 after trading in a volatile session ahead of the Memorial Day holiday. Drivers are facing soaring costs heading into the peak holiday driving period with gasoline stockpiles at the lowest seasonal level since 2014. New York gasoline futures settled above $4 a gallon first the first time since March 16.

Fuel markets have tightened globally following Russia’s Ukraine invasion in late February, which has upended trade flows and fanned inflation. The Biden administration is reaching out to oil companies to inquire about shuttered refineries, according to a person familiar with the matter.

*With additional inputs from Bloomberg

