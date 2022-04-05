This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Petrol, diesel prices today: In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to ₹119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to ₹103.92 per litre respectively.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹9.20 per litre.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to ₹9.20 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre as against ₹103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹95.07 per litre to ₹95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.60 and ₹93.30 for one litre of diesel.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre as against ₹103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹95.07 per litre to ₹95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.60 and ₹93.30 for one litre of diesel.
In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to ₹119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to ₹103.92 per litre respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to ₹119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to ₹103.92 per litre respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.09 and ₹100.18 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹114.28 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is ₹99.02 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹110.25 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.01.
In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at ₹110.09 and ₹100.18 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹114.28 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is ₹99.02 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost ₹110.25 and one litre of diesel will cost ₹94.01.
This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹9.20 per litre.
This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by ₹9.20 per litre.
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Rajya Sabha was on Monday too was adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.
The Rajya Sabha was on Monday too was adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.
Last month too, the Upper House faced a similar protest leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country.
Last month too, the Upper House faced a similar protest leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country.