Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel rates hiked, total increase now at 9.20. Check latest rates

Petrol, diesel prices today: In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to 119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to 103.92 per litre respectively.
2 min read . 05 Apr 2022 Livemint

  • Petrol, diesel prices today: In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to 119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to 103.92 per litre respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to 9.20 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 104.61 per litre as against 103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from 95.07 per litre to 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost 105.60 and 93.30 for one litre of diesel.

In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 84 paise, to 119.67 and diesel price went up by 85 paise to 103.92 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at 110.09 and 100.18 per litre . In Kolkata, the price of petrol is 114.28 (increased by 83 paise) and diesel is 99.02 (increased by 80 paise). In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost 110.25 and one litre of diesel will cost 94.01.

This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have gone up by 9.20 per litre.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth while also impacting the prices of other items.

The Rajya Sabha was on Monday too was adjourned for the day following repeated disruptions over rising prices of petroleum products and essential commodities with the Opposition protesting on the issue as their demand to hold a discussion on the matter was rejected.

Last month too, the Upper House faced a similar protest leading to adjournment over rising prices of fuel across the country.

