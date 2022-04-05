Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹104.61 per litre as against ₹103.81 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹95.07 per litre to ₹95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Gurugram, one litre of petrol will cost ₹105.60 and ₹93.30 for one litre of diesel.